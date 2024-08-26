fbpx

Two Injured In Water Incidents On Sunday Across The Lake Area

Two people are injured in separate incidents on the water Sunday evening at Lake of the Ozarks.

The highway patrol says the first happened around 6:30 at the half-mile mark of the Big Niangua when 85-year-old Wanda Eakins, of Camdenton, was a passenger in the boat that hit a large wake.

Eakins was thrown into the air and seriously hurt when she came back down impacting the boat. She was taken to Lake Regional.

The second incident happened around 8:00 Sunday night at the 13.2 mile mark of the Big Niangua when 48-year-old Kevin Anderson, of St. Louis attempted to jump onto a dock while docking a boat.

Anderson missed and, instead, fell into the water hitting the dock himself.

He refused care for minor injuries.

Reporter Mike Anthony