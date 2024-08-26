New Arrest Totals For HWP At 22 Following Weekend At The Lake

The alcohol was flowing over the weekend in the lake area with the highway patrol, alone, reporting 22 arrests…all but two being alcohol-related.

Of the 22 arrests, 19 people were busted for alleged drunk driving and one person for alleged drunken boating. Two others were arrested on outstanding warrants.

14 of the arrests happened in Camden County…the other eight in Miller County.

KRMS is keeping an eye on the patrol’s reports in the 4-county region and will update if there are additional arrests reported.

These arrests do not include ones handled by local and regional sheriff or other law enforcement agencies.