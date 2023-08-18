Camdenton Looking To Install Street Lights For Elm Tree Lane

Some recent development in the City of Camdenton has some residents literally in the dark.

That’s according to Mayor John McNabb who says that the city needs to light up the area for several residents along Elm Tree Lane…“This was brought to my attention by residents on Elm Tree. If you’ve been in that neighborhood probably in the last few years, there’s been maybe 20 houses or close to it built, and it has extended that street quite a distance. And there are no street lights on that street.”

Following brief discussion, the board of aldermen this week approved a resolution calling for street lights to be put up along that stretch in the neighborhood.

The lights are to be installed by Laclede Electric.