Case Against Versailles Man Involved In January 6th Protest Dismissed

Case dismissed…a federal court has tossed out the case against a Versailles man who had been charged in connection to the Capitol riot because court proceedings were moving too slowly.

Matthew Loganbill was indicted in September-2021 on a felony count of obstructing an official proceeding and misdemeanors which included entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Loganbill had, reportedly, agreed to delay a speedy trial for a limited time being given an impression that it would result in a favorable disposition. However, the government failed to advance the case to trial violating Loganbill’s rights under the Speedy Trial Act leading to the case being dismissed without prejudice.

That also means, however, that the case can be refiled.

Loganbill was facing the possibility of 20 years in prison for the felony charge.