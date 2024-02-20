Camdenton Man Charged with Child Molestation and Sexual Misconduct

A 41-year-old Camdenton-area man faces two class-A felony counts for first-degree child molestation and one class-E felony count for sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15.

The probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges that the sheriff’s office received a cybertip hotline report on Friday about an unidentified victim being in danger.

The report also alleges Brandon Marshall Wisdom was using the KIK social media platform to post several comments and still images to describe and show different sexual activities engaged in with the victim.

Wisdom was taken into custody on Friday and is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail