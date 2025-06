A Camdenton man is dead after a one-vehicle Saturday night along highway-7 east of Velvet Antler Road in Camden County.

The highway patrol says a pickup driven by the 70-year-old ran off the road before returning to the road and crossing back over off the opposite side going airborne and striking a tree.

The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the pickup and pronounced dead a short time late at Lake Regional Hospital.