fbpx

Sat. Jun 21st, 2025

 

NWS Issues Heat Advisory for Lake Area

All News RSS Feed Severe Weather Top Stories Saturday, June 21st, 2025 

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Springfield MO
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 21 2025

KSZ073-097-MOZ055>058-066>071-077>083-089>092-097-098-106-221445-
/O.CON.KSGF.HT.Y.0001.250621T1700Z-250623T0300Z/
Bourbon-Crawford-Benton-Morgan-Miller-Maries-Vernon-St. Clair-
Hickory-Camden-Pulaski-Phelps-Barton-Cedar-Polk-Dallas-Laclede-
Texas-Dent-Dade-Greene-Webster-Wright-Howell-Shannon-Oregon-
Including the cities of Dawson, Charity, Lake Spring, Northview,
Tiffin, Howes, Duncan, March, South Fork, Nevada, Stover,
Stockton, Cross Timbers, Lake Ozark, Springfield, Jadwin, Mora,
Roach, Birch Tree, Alton, White Church, Darien, Graff, Montier,
Greer, Winona, Laquey, Lincoln, Wheatland, Fort Scott, Weaubleau,
Lebanon, Teresita, Cole Camp, Pawnee Station, Gladden, Eldon,
Bangert, Siloam Springs, Whitakerville, Fort Leonard Wood, Vichy,
Wilderness, Appleton City, Salem, Plato, Bendavis, El Dorado
Springs, Johnson City, Rocky Mount, Village of Four Seasons,
Lockwood, Pittsburg, Warsaw, Rolla, Olive, Foose, Marshfield,
Seymour, Thayer, Caplinger Mills, Arnica, West Plains, Lone Oak,
Mansfield, Osage Beach, Filley, Cedar Springs, Rogersville,
Camdenton, Aurora Springs, Kenoma, Plad, Roby, Chicopee, Meinert,
Bolivar, Windyville, Huggins, Greenfield, Thomasville, Edmonson,
Buffalo, Laurie, Crockerville, Pottersville, Lamar, Lynchburg,
Hermitage, Pomona, Northwye, Couch, Quincy, Waynesville, Mountain
Grove, Decaturville, and Versailles
333 AM CDT Sat Jun 21 2025

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central,
  south central, southwest, and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

&&

$$

For more information from the National Weather Service, visit
http://weather.gov/sgf

All News RSS Feed Severe Weather Top Stories Saturday, June 21st, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony