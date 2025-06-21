NWS Issues Heat Advisory for Lake Area

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Springfield MO 333 AM CDT Sat Jun 21 2025 KSZ073-097-MOZ055>058-066>071-077>083-089>092-097-098-106-221445- /O.CON.KSGF.HT.Y.0001.250621T1700Z-250623T0300Z/ Bourbon-Crawford-Benton-Morgan-Miller-Maries-Vernon-St. Clair- Hickory-Camden-Pulaski-Phelps-Barton-Cedar-Polk-Dallas-Laclede- Texas-Dent-Dade-Greene-Webster-Wright-Howell-Shannon-Oregon- Including the cities of Dawson, Charity, Lake Spring, Northview, Tiffin, Howes, Duncan, March, South Fork, Nevada, Stover, Stockton, Cross Timbers, Lake Ozark, Springfield, Jadwin, Mora, Roach, Birch Tree, Alton, White Church, Darien, Graff, Montier, Greer, Winona, Laquey, Lincoln, Wheatland, Fort Scott, Weaubleau, Lebanon, Teresita, Cole Camp, Pawnee Station, Gladden, Eldon, Bangert, Siloam Springs, Whitakerville, Fort Leonard Wood, Vichy, Wilderness, Appleton City, Salem, Plato, Bendavis, El Dorado Springs, Johnson City, Rocky Mount, Village of Four Seasons, Lockwood, Pittsburg, Warsaw, Rolla, Olive, Foose, Marshfield, Seymour, Thayer, Caplinger Mills, Arnica, West Plains, Lone Oak, Mansfield, Osage Beach, Filley, Cedar Springs, Rogersville, Camdenton, Aurora Springs, Kenoma, Plad, Roby, Chicopee, Meinert, Bolivar, Windyville, Huggins, Greenfield, Thomasville, Edmonson, Buffalo, Laurie, Crockerville, Pottersville, Lamar, Lynchburg, Hermitage, Pomona, Northwye, Couch, Quincy, Waynesville, Mountain Grove, Decaturville, and Versailles 333 AM CDT Sat Jun 21 2025 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest, and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service, visit http://weather.gov/sgf