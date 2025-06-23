Illinois Woman Injured in Boating Incident at Lake of the Ozarks

An outing on the water at Lake of the Ozarks is cut short for a 59-year-old woman from Carbon Cliff, Illinois, after the boat she was riding in hit a large wake sending her into the air before she came back down impacting the vessel.

The highway patrol says it happened early Saturday night at the 1-mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm.

The 61-year-old from Carbon cliff operating the boat was uninjured while the woman suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.