Camdenton Man Faces Felony Charges Following Traffic Stop With Illegal Drugs

A Camdenton man faces several felony charges after being busted for illegal drugs.

The probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges that 26-year-old Jamieko Thompson was under investigation for distribution of a controlled substance before being pulled over for a rolling stop at a stop sign.

Thompson consented to a search of the vehicle during which psilocybin mushrooms, methamphetamine, paraphernalia and a handgun full of ammunition were discovered.

Thompson was taken to the Camden County Jail where he also allegedly tried to flush more meth down a toilet.

Thompson was arraigned on charges with first-degree trafficking of drugs, two counts of delivery and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

As of Friday afternoon, Thompson remained in the Camden County Jail on a quarter-of-a-million-dollar bond.