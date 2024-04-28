Tipton Area Sees Storm Damage From Saturday Storms As We Prepare For Another Round On Sunday

Severe weather hitting the lake region on Saturday night, bringing flooding, high winds and some tornadoes.

One storm hitting the northern portion of Morgan County into Moniteau County ended up causing some damage.

A resident in Tipton reported to KOMU TV that their mobile home completely demolished, however it was unoccupied at the time.

EMA officials also reported damage to trees and three power poles snapped in half, causing power outages to occur.

Most of the power outages have been restored as of Sunday morning.

Portions of Benton County also experienced Flash Flooding during the storm.

Severe weather is expected to continue throughout Sunday….