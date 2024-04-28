Osage Beach BOA To Discuss $50,000 Analysis Of Tax Revenues For Oasis Project

A short agenda, by standards, for this week’s board of aldermen meeting in Osage Beach.

Falling under new business on the published agenda is an ordinance that would allow for an engagement letter with P-G-A-V Planners for an analysis of the incremental tax revenues for the Oasis at lakeport project…cost of the measure would be $50,000 if approved by the board.

The board will also consider a handful of proclamations and adjourn into an executive session to deal with legal and personnel issues.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, this next Thursday in city hall, begins at 5:30.