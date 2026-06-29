Ulman Man Seriously Hurt, Faces Pending Charges after ATV Accident

An ATV accident on Route-C north of Bentown Road in Miller County sends an Ulman man to the hospital with serious injuries and an apparent future court date.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly after 8:00 Sunday night when the ATV ran off the road and overturned.

The 28-year-old man was not wearing a helmet and was taken with serious injuries to Lake Regional Hospital.

The highway patrol also says the man was cited for DWI, operating the ATV illegally on the highway and other driving-related offenses.