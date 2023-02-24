Camdenton Man Facing DWI-Death Charges Following 2022 Accident

A Camdenton-area man has been charged in connection to a fatal DWI wreck which happened more than a year ago in Camden County.

Courthouse records say, now 27-year-old, Brandon Broswell was impaired at the time of the accident along Route-TT near Crane Cove Road back in late January, 2022.

Broswell’s passenger, 36-year-old John Johnston of Sunrise Beach, was killed in the wreck while Broswell was seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional Hospital…neither of the two had been wearing a seat belt.

Broswell is currently being held on unrelated drug charges in the department of corrections and was formally charged on Thursday with DWI-death of another.