Lake Ozark Fire District Receives Donation Of Pet Saving Masks

It’s estimated that some 40-thousands pets die nationwide in home fires with the main cause of death being from smoke inhalation.

And a recent incident in the Lake Ozark Fire District, which added to that statistic, was the driving force behind an effort to supply front-line medic units with oxygen masks designed for fluffy and fido.

A presentation of the masks donated by the group “WAG’N O2 for Life” was held on Friday at the main Lake Ozark Station-1 on Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

Firefighter/Paramedic Kevin Box and area resident Kristine McMahon organized the effort to get the masks donated to the district.