Camdenton Man Facing Numerous Charges After Pursuit Through Boone & Cole Counties

A Camdenton man faces several felony charges after a sequence of events, including a pursuit, which started in Boone County and came to an end in Cole County.

30-year-old Josue Lopez is charged in Boone County with felonies for vehicle high-jacking, two counts of attempted child kidnapping, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, assault and resisting arrest.

Lopez is also charged with misdemeanors for third-degree attempted kidnapping and driving without a license.

It’s alleged that Lopez got into the car of a mother who left at least one child in the vehicle.

The child picked up an alternator from the floorboard threatening to hit Lopez with it causing Lopez to flee and get back into his car before allegedly pulling a driver from a different vehicle and beating him in a parking lot and then fleeing again when a nearby good Samaritan chased him off by displaying a gun.

Lopez then crashed his vehicle in Jefferson City and was taken into custody.

He was being held without bond in the Boone County Jail pending a court date which was on the calendar for Thursday.