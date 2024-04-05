St. Elizabeth Polling Center Sees Almost 50% Of Voter Turnout For Tuesday’s Elections

For the most part, election day in Miller County was pretty much uneventful without any real issues.

That’s according to County Clerk Clinton Jenkins who says, if there was one thing he could’ve changed on Tuesday, it would’ve been the weather.

“Other than the torrential downpour & some of the judges getting stuck on the far side of the creeks….it was a pretty good example of “God willing if the creeks don’t rise” because well, the creeks did rise.”

Otherwise, Jenkins adds with the numbers of races and issues on the ballot he was disappointed with the 14.24 percent turnout in Miller County.

Jenkins does say, however, that St. Elizabeth drew almost 50-percent of the registered voters for that polling location.