Camdenton Gearing Up For Expansion Of Water & Sewer Services

Officials and work crews in Camdenton are gearing up for a major expansion of water and sewer services within the city.

Speaking on KRMS Radio and TV, Administrator Jeff Hooker says the project is currently expected to focus on two businesses but very much could expand before it’s all said and done.

“Down north business 5 out to the MODOT facility and the Ozarks Amphitheater….with annexing those two properties in, and probably some more.”

A pre-construction meeting on that project is planned for Monday of next week.

The city also plans, probably in late fall, to shift current utilities along west-54 to around the area of Bumper Hill Road.

That project is expected to clear the way for MoDOT to expand the roadway from 3-5 lanes with that work expected to happen in early 2025.