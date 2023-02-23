Camdenton PD Now Fully Staffed Following Recent Hire

It’s a case of good news, bad news for the Camdenton Police Department which is now at full-staff following the recent hiring of another officer under the city’s new recruit program.

“We’re paying for their time to go to the academy and actually paying them a salary while they’re at the academy for a five year commitment.”

That’s the good news but, according to administrator Jeff Hooker, the city still needs to beef up the numbers.

“We’re having a lot of developments in the city of Camdenton, and I think we’re going to need more police officers. Because currently, the way we have it, if somebody calls or somebody takes a vacation, I’m short on the shift.”

Other action during its meeting this week, the Camdenton Board of Aldermen also approved several housekeeping measures to keep the city codes in accordance with the state’s new marijuana laws.