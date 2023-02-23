Suspect In Camden County Murder Case In Court Thursday For Bond Hearing

The suspect in another Camden County murder case has his first day in court.

20-year-old Alexander Ozzy Cantrell-King was arraigned in Associate Circuit Court on Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

It’s alleged that Cantrell-King shot and killed 56-year-old Eric Cantrell and shot another family member late Sunday night during a reported domestic incident in the area of Edwards around State Road-FF and Pine Cove Road.

Cantrell-King entered a “not guilty” plea and the case was continued because of no victim impact statement being obtained.

Another bond hearing is was set for this Thursday morning in Camden County.