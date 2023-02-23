Thu. Feb 23rd, 2023

 

Suspect In Camden County Murder Case In Court Thursday For Bond Hearing

The suspect in another Camden County murder case has his first day in court.

20-year-old Alexander Ozzy Cantrell-King was arraigned in Associate Circuit Court on Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

It’s alleged that Cantrell-King shot and killed 56-year-old Eric Cantrell and shot another family member late Sunday night during a reported domestic incident in the area of Edwards around State Road-FF and Pine Cove Road.

Cantrell-King entered a “not guilty” plea and the case was continued because of no victim impact statement being obtained.

Another bond hearing is was set for this Thursday morning in Camden County.

Reporter Mike Anthony