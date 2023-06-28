Camdenton R-3 Board Of Education Meets Wednesday Morning For A Special Session

The Camdenton R-3 School District Board of Education gets together this morning in a special session.

Items appearing on the short agenda include: transferring some $900-thousand to the district’s medical insurance fund; bid recommendations for dairy, bread, tires and fuel; a fiscal-2023 budget amendment; the 2023-2024 administrative report; and a closed session to take care of personnel matters.

The Camdenton R-3 special session, today, begins at 9:00 in the Administration Office’s board room.