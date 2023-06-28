Wed. Jun 28th, 2023

 

1 Of 2 Suspects In Cassidy Rainwater Murder Case To Spend Life In Prison Following Guilty Plea

All News Crime State News Top Stories Wednesday, June 28th, 2023

The second of two murder suspects in the 2021 death and dismemberment of Cassidy Rainwater enters a guilty plea in Dallas County on Tuesday and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Timothy Norton had been charged with kidnapping, murder and abandoning a corpse in connection to the disappearance of Rainwater.

Investigators tracked Rainwater and discovered what appeared to be human flesh in a freezer and her skeletal remains on the property of James Phelps in Lebanon.

Phelps entered an Alford plea a couple months ago which does not admit guilt but does concede there’s enough evidence for a conviction for his role in the murder.

Phelps was also sentenced to life in prison.

Reporter Mike Anthony

