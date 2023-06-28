1 Of 2 Suspects In Cassidy Rainwater Murder Case To Spend Life In Prison Following Guilty Plea

The second of two murder suspects in the 2021 death and dismemberment of Cassidy Rainwater enters a guilty plea in Dallas County on Tuesday and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Timothy Norton had been charged with kidnapping, murder and abandoning a corpse in connection to the disappearance of Rainwater.

Investigators tracked Rainwater and discovered what appeared to be human flesh in a freezer and her skeletal remains on the property of James Phelps in Lebanon.

Phelps entered an Alford plea a couple months ago which does not admit guilt but does concede there’s enough evidence for a conviction for his role in the murder.

Phelps was also sentenced to life in prison.