It’s back around the table Monday afternoon with several items appearing on the published agenda for the Camdenton R-3 Board of Education.

Among the discussion items: approving a comprehensive school improvement plan, budget amendments, a review of recent projects around the district and a closed session to deal with legal and personnel-related issues.

The Camdenton R-3 Board of Education meeting, next Monday the 23rd, begins at 5:30 at Hurricane Deck Elementary.