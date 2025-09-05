Camdenton R3 Board To Meet Next Monday

The Camdenton R-3 Board of Education is back in session on Monday with several discussion items appearing on the published agenda.

Among them: the board will receive a report about the A-plus program, the district’s communication plan, memorandums of understanding with Central Methodist University and the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the comprehensive school improvement plan update.

The board wrap-up and an executive session to deal with personnel also appear on the agenda.

The Camdenton R-3 Board of Education meeting, Monday afternoon at Hurricane Deck Elementary, will begin at 5:00. The meeting will also be live streamed.