Ameren Seeks To Build Solar Facility & KV Switch In Callaway County

Residents across the Mid-Missouri region are being given the chance to intervene or comment on an upcoming plan by Ameren to build a solar facility in Callaway County.

Ameren filing the request through the Public Service Commission, seeking an order to authorize the construction of the 250-megawatt facility as part of the Reform Solar Project.

Along with the facility, Ameren would be building a 345-kilovolt switching station, known as the Odyssey Switching Station, that will connect to the other transmission systems already in place.

Ameren is looking for an approval of the plan by March of 2026.

If you’d like to give your input or want more information, check out the release below: