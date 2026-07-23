Royals Pickup A Win At Kauffman & Snag New Pitcher Away From The Blue Jays

Well, maybe the Royals fortunes are starting to turn.

They beat the Giants on Wednesday, 5 to 4, to complete a sweep at Kauffman Stadium.

The big highlight in this one?

Salvador Perez with home run #14 on the season, but more importantly, home run #317 in his career.

That ties Hall of Famer George Brett for the most home runs hit in franchise history.

Salvador Perez a good chance he’ll be heading to the Hall of Fame one day, but this was a big day for Seth Lugo as well.

Seven strong innings, gives up three runs, strikes out five.

He wins for the 4th time.

And then how about the relief work of 1.

Steven Cruz who picks up his first save of the season.

Now the Royals making a move as well, not just in the game.

How about acquiring pitcher Nate Pearson, former top prospect of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pearson coming to Kansas City in exchange for minor league pitcher Max Martin.

Pearson has a big fastball and an ERA of just over 3 1/2 this year.