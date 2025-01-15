Camdenton Schools Announces Dr. Brett Thompson As New Superintendent

The Camdenton R3 School District didn’t have to look very far before naming its new superintendent for the 2025-2026 school year.

The board of education announced on Tuesday that Dr. Brett Thompson will fill the role after serving as the high school principal for the past 16 years.

Dr. Thompson says, in a notification sent out by the district, that he is “incredibly humbled and honored by the opportunity.”

The Camdenton R-III Board of Education is thrilled to announce that Dr. Brett Thompson will be stepping into the role of Superintendent for the 2025-2026 school year!



Dr. Thompson has dedicated the past 16 years as Principal of Camdenton High School, where he has helped guide our students and staff to countless successes. With a passion for education and a deep commitment to our community, the Board is excited to see him take on this new leadership role.



“I am incredibly humbled and honored by the opportunity to serve as the Superintendent of the Camdenton R-III School District,” said Dr. Thompson. “I look forward to continuing to serve our students, staff, and community.”



Join us in congratulating Dr. Thompson on this well-deserved appointment! We can’t wait to see what the future holds under his leadership!