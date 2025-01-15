CFL To Host Panel On Building “Strong Financial Future” In February

“Building a Strong Financial Future”…the title of an upcoming panel discussion announced by the Community Foundation of the Lake.

CFL President Stacy Pyrtle says the panel discussion is being offered to provide non-profits with strategies and insights for achieving long-term sustainability.

Speakers for the event include: Holly Beadle, Trenny Garrett, Jane Martin, Carolyn Davinroy and Pyrtle herself.

The event is scheduled to take place from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 12th, at The Exchange in Camdenton.

RSVP’s are required by Friday, the 7th to cflake@cfozarks.org.