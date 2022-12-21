Camdenton SFCC Student One Of Three To Win Scholarship For Continued Studies

A Camdenton Student at State Fair Community College is one of three being selected for a School Scholarship in the new year.

Officials say Ashley Smallwood will receive $500 towards as part of the Gulstad Achievement Scholarship for continued studies at the college’s extended sites and is good for up to two-years of academic coursework.

The scholarship is specifically designed for community college students who want to complete a four-year degree is one of the largest private institution-provided scholarships for community college transfer students.

The other two students, Abigail Lewis of Clinton and Jake Wheatley of Windsor were awarded $1,000 in the scholarship.

***Full release:

Three State Fair Community students have been selected by the Central Methodist University (CMU) College of Graduate and Extended Studies to receive the Gulstad Achievement Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Abigail Lewis of Clinton was awarded $1,000. Jake Wheatley of Windsor was awarded $1,000, and Ashley Smallwood of Camdenton was awarded $500. This scholarship is available to students who have graduated from SFCC with an associate degree and are interested in continuing their studies at CMU’s extended sites, of which SFCC is one, or online. The scholarship award is applied toward tuition and is renewable for up to two years based on successful completion of academic coursework at CMU.

CMU and State Fair Community College have collaborated for many years because of a mutual commitment to serve students by providing high quality educational programs and services. These two institutions seek to assist students in making a seamless transfer from the associate to the baccalaureate degree by clarifying transfer policies and procedures between programs.

The Gulstad Achievement Scholarship is named after longtime CMU Provost Dr. Rita Gulstad. The scholarship is specifically designed for community college students who want to complete a four-year degree. It became available in January 2018 and is one of the largest private institution-provided scholarships for community college transfer students.

“The Gulstad Achievement Scholarship is named to honor an outstanding CMU educator who has done so much to provide degree completion opportunities for community college students,” said CMU President Roger Drake. “It provides a pathway to a great education and a life well-lived for students who have earned an associate degree at a partner institution.”

To learn more about CMU’s programs and services at SFCC, please contact Crissina Kemp, CMU Sedalia Site Coordinator at ckemp@centralmethodist.edu or (660) 596-7276. Kemp’s office is in Fielding Technical Center, Room 232.