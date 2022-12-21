Winter Storm Warning / Wind Chill Warning To Go Into Effect Thursday

Businesses and Community Centers are starting to get ready for the upcoming winter storm, which is expected to bring blowing snow and blizzard like conditions over Thursday with bitterly cold temperatures into Saturday.

In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire Lake Area for Thursday and a Wind Chill Warning lasting into Saturday, with wind chills reach near 30 below.

Officials say there could be wind gusts of up to 45 miles an hour, causing near white out conditions during the heart of the storm.

The Camden County Library District says they will be closing all branches Thursday except the Camdenton location, which is being converted into a warming shelter for the community.

If you have a closing or cancellation, you can submit them to newsroom@krmsradio.com and be added to an ongoing list on our website.