A 19-year-old from Camdenton is injured when the pickup truck he was driving ran off Old Highway-Double-Y at Dawn Road striking two parked cars and a house.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly after 11:00 Friday night.

The 19-year-old was wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries. He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

He also faces pending charges of DWI and C-and-I driving involving an accident.