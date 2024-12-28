One Dead, One Seriously Hurt in Separate Camden County Traffic Accidents

One person is dead and another seriously hurt in separate traffic crashes in Camden County.

The highway patrol says the fatal accident happened shortly before 10:00 Friday night when a Jeep driven at a high rate of speed began to skid as it approached a curve before leaving the roadway, striking two trees and overturned multiple times.

The driver, a 38-year-old woman from Linn Creek, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other accident happened earlier during the day, around 12:30, on north highway-7 near Tranquil Woods Road when the S-U-V driven by a 63-year-old man from Camdenton ran off the road and struck a traffic sign and a tree before overturning and ejecting the man who was not wearing a seat belt.

He was seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.