A Camdenton woman is injured early Friday afternoon in a one-car accident on Highway-7 at Route-DD in Benton County.

The highway patrol says it happened when the car driven by 59-year-old Lana McIntosh ran off the right side of the road before skidding back over and off the left opposite side striking a tree and overturning.

McIntosh was not wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries. She was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.