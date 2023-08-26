Iconic Oscar Meyer Frankmobile Makes A Stop At KRMS

An iconic vehicle rolled into the lake area this weekend with one of its stops being the studios of KRMS Radio and TV.

Officially now called the “Frankmobile”…but how does one land the gig as a driver of the “Frankmobile”?

Mary Clare, who goes by “Chili Cheese MC” while on the road, says there was no doubt…“They came into my classroom my sophomore year and said, looking for wienermobile drivers? And I was just like, this is a real job. Oh, my goodness. I did my research, and, you know, it really was a dream of mine that I made a reality.”

Sam, who goes by Hammy Sammy, says becoming part of the mission was a no brainer…“I was in Springfield, Illinois, and I ran into the vehicle and met the drivers. And I asked them the exact same question how did you fall in love with a 27 foot long hot dog? And they said they fell in love with the mission of spreading smiles. And so the second I heard that, I worked my buns off and cut the mustard to be a frankfurter.”

The “Frankmobile” has planned stops this weekend in Osage Beach and Jeff City.