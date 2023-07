A Camper fire is quickly put out thanks to the fast work of the Warsaw Fire District.

Officials say they were called out around 11:40 on Monday Morning to the trailer fire at the intersection of Lost Valley Road and East Main Street.

Upon arrival, fire was seen coming out of the roof…. but was quickly knocked down, leaving the shell of the trailer intact.

It was towed away shortly after officials deemed it no longer a fire risk.

No one was injured in the fire.