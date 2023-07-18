Coronal Mass Ejection To Cause Destructions Tuesday Into Wednesday

Don’t look now but a large “cannibal” coronal mass ejection, sometimes commonly associated with solar flares, is on path to strike planet earth today which could trigger geometric storms and, perhaps, even do some damage to electrical power grids.

One thing is certain, according to KRMS co-owner and engineer Ken Kuenzie, is the effect of the C-M-E won’t really be known until it happens.

“Ham operators like it because sometimes they’ll be able to talk on certain frequencies and go long, long distances and things like that. And then there’s other interruptions that happen, like it could affect satellite delivery and maybe wipe it out for a while. Different frequencies may be wiped out, short wave radio, etc.”

Kuenzie also says that the C-M-E will be the third or fourth this year alone to make its way to earth and any thoughts of it causing Armageddon would make for a good movie script.