Capitol Dome To Shine Red, White & Blue To Honor The Marines

The Missouri State Capitol dome is shining red, white and blue today and tonight until sunrise on Tuesday.

Governor Mike Kehoe issued the order in celebration of the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th birthday.

The United States Marine Corps was founded in Philadelphia, on this day in 1775.

The Marine Corps is the smallest branch of the Defense Department, with about 185-thousand active-duty personnel (about half as many as the Air Force).

The typical Marine carries 14-thousand dollars’ worth of equipment, not including those expensive night-vision goggles.

‘Semper Fi’ comes from the Marines’ motto ‘Semper Fidelis’ – that’s Latin for ‘Always Loyal.’