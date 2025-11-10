fbpx

Mon. Nov 10th, 2025

 

Lake Regional Releases Fiscal Year Annual Report For The Lake Area

All News RSS Feed Business Front Page News Monday, November 10th, 2025

Lake Regional Health System has released its Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Report highlighting the system’s achievement from May-2024 through April-2025.

Among those achievements, according to CEO Kevin McRoberts…

–achieving a 4-star patient satisfaction rating;

–earning the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for laboratory services and recertification of the primary stroke center;

–receiving the American Heart and Stroke associations’ quality achievement award;

–and being recertified as a level-3 trauma center.

 

Lake Regional Health System is one of the area’s largest employers with over 1,200 fulltime employees with salaries and wages totaling more than $120 million.

The system also contributed $34.7 million in community benefits, $17.4 million in taxes and more than 13,195 hours by Lake Regional Auxiliary volunteers.

The full report can be found on Lake Regional’s website.

All News RSS Feed Business Front Page News Monday, November 10th, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony