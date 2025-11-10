Lake Regional Releases Fiscal Year Annual Report For The Lake Area

Lake Regional Health System has released its Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Report highlighting the system’s achievement from May-2024 through April-2025.

Among those achievements, according to CEO Kevin McRoberts…

–achieving a 4-star patient satisfaction rating;

–earning the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for laboratory services and recertification of the primary stroke center;

–receiving the American Heart and Stroke associations’ quality achievement award;

–and being recertified as a level-3 trauma center.

Lake Regional Health System is one of the area’s largest employers with over 1,200 fulltime employees with salaries and wages totaling more than $120 million.

The system also contributed $34.7 million in community benefits, $17.4 million in taxes and more than 13,195 hours by Lake Regional Auxiliary volunteers.

The full report can be found on Lake Regional’s website.