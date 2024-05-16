Gathering to Mark 40 Year Anniversary of Tammy Rothganger’s Disappearance

It’ll be a somber gathering tonight at Rock Island Park in Eldon as the family of Tammy Rothganger and others get together.

Today is the 40th anniversary since Tammy, who was only 15 at the time, was last seen getting into a car near the high school.

Since then, a suspect was identified as Martin Dean Priest who was being held on a life sentence for an unrelated murder in Wichita, Kansas. Priest was eventually charged in Miller County in January-2016 with first-degree murder and found guilty in connection to Rothganger’s disappearance despite her body never being found.

Priest was sentence to life in prison to run concurrent with the Kansas sentencing.

Tonight’s remembrance ceremony for Rothganger will begin at 6:00.