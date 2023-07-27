Cardinals And Royals Fall In Tuesday Night Games

The Cardinals fall in Arizona to the Diamondbacks last night 3 -1, but certainly Stephen Mads did all he could to keep his team in the mix.

He threw six shutout innings only to watch the bullpen blow it late, allowing three runs in the bottom of the eight inning.

Corbin Carroll doesn’t start but comes off the bench to break a 1 -1 tie with a 2 -1.

Double 3 -1 would be the final as the Diamondbacks take it down.

Meanwhile, the Royals lose to the Cleveland Guardians last night 5 -1.

Zach Grinke takes another loss.

He’s now 1 -1 and 11.

Kind of hard to believe for Grinke on the season.

His ERA at 5 -1 .5. Just five hits on the night for Kansas City.