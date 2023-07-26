Royals Pick Up A Win As Cardinal’s Superstar Adam Wainwright Heads Towards 200 Games

Adam Wainwright is on the road to history as he tries to become the third Cardinals pitcher to win at 200 games for the team.

He’s also coming off the injured list. He’s been on it for a little more than two weeks after a disastrous run of form where he gave up 17 runs over three starts.

And he was as good as we’ve seen him lately last night down in Arizona.

But it would go back and forth with the Cardinals ultimately scoring five runs in the top of the ninth inning, rallying from a run down.

Paul Goldschmidt, the game tying hit.

Tyler O ‘Neill put it away with a big bases clearing double in a 10 to 6 win.

Wainwright goes five.

The requisite work to earn a victory but does not get it done after Arizona rallied.

Wainwright continues to sit on 198 wins but certainly looks better than he’s looked in a long time.

You could certainly see him getting to that 200 win mark sooner rather than later.

Haven’t gotten to say this much lately but a nice win for the Royals last night.

They beat the Guardians in Cleveland 5 -3.

Ryan Yarbrough just a run over six innings earns the victory.

Scott Barlow picked up his 12th save.

Salvador Perez, Mike Calgarcia with home runs in the win as the Royals win for just the 29th time.