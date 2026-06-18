Cardinals And Royals Prepare For I-70 Series In KC

We got a couple of big games coming up tonight and tomorrow night between the Cardinals and Royals and then again on Sunday, but let’s tell you about what happened yesterday.

First Royals in our Nations capital beat the Washington National six to two, the final.

Carter Jensen leading off for the Royals had one of his best days at the plate, 4 for four, including his 9th home run of the season.

And look out for the young outfield who made his debut last year.

John Rave a couple of hits including his first home run of the year. Scored a couple of runs as well for Kansas City.

They get to within 15 games of the 500 mark.

Cardinals are well clear of 500 but could not complete a sweep of the Padres yesterday in Saint Louis.

Losing 6 to one on the mound work not good enough for Kalehi, but a quality start, 6 innings, 7 strikeouts, bullpen and Chris Roycroft would a spring a leak in the 9th inning to put the game away for the Padres.

But tonight, Cardinals and Royals will tangle.

I-70 series shifting to Kansas City, a lot happening in that part of the state.

World Cup action and now the I-70 series renewed beginning at 6:40.