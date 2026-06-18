Iberia Gets $7.3 Million For Wastewater Upgrades

Some $7.3 million in financial assistance is on its way to the city of Iberia for significant upgrades to its wastewater collection and treatment system.

That’s according to the Department of Natural Resources which says the project will also include refinancing of the city’s refunded bonds that were used to finance the project design costs.

Project funding consists of a $3.8 million loan and a $3.5 million grant, both through the DNR’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

The city has also secured a little more than $1-million in the form of a Community Development Block Grant which is expected to save ratepayers $3.5 million in principal and approximately $1.7 million in interest over the loan’s 20-year term.

The improvements are expected to be complete by November 2027 .