Deadline For Seniors To Freeze Taxes Is This Friday In Camden County

Camden County procrastinators beware…if you haven’t already filed your application to freeze your real estate taxes under Senate Bill-190, you are rapidly running out of time.

The deadline to apply in person, at the Assessor’s office on Roofner Street in Camdenton, is at the end of business on Friday.

You’ll need to bring in a valid driver’s license, a voter registration card issued in 2024 and a paid 2023 real estate tax receipt.

The deadline to apply by mail must include a postmark no later than Saturday, the 29th, with the application sent to #1 Court Circle Northwest in Camdenton, 65020.

Any last minute questions about the process are being referred to the Assessor’s Real estate Office.