Cardinals Fall In Game One With The Miami Marlins

Well, the winning streak for the Cardinals team went in last night down in Miami against the Marlins.

A 5 to 3 defeat at the hands of the Fish or the Fins of the fish if you will.

Michael Mcgreevy on the mound gave up four runs on five hits as he suffers his second loss of the season at the plate.

Strikeouts…..A big problem for Cardinal hitters.

How about 13 in a total 5 Cardinals struck out multiple times, including Jordan Walker, but he also reached on a hit.

He walked and scored a couple of runs. Certainly not the problem with the Cardinals attack.

Mason win continues to swing a hot bat strikeout only once, was 2 for three, had a triple, an RBI and a run scored.

Bullpen continues to be a bit of an issue for the Red Birds, but hey, 5 game-winning streak falls by the boards.

They’re still 13 and 9 on the season.