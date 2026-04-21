Fatality Counts Across The LOTO Highways Down Considerably

While there’s still a ways to go, the fatality count on the highways and bi-ways around the lake area was considerably down for 2025 compared to 2024.

“In Camden County, we had 12 total fatalities in 2024 and we went down to 6, so big reduction, we cut them in half. Laclede County 10 in 2024, went down to 2. Miller County from 5 to 3 and Morgan from 5 to 3. So definitely encouraging news. There’s still some work to be done, but kind of like a pat on the back for everybody. We’re doing a good job, you know, putting our phones down, putting our seatbelts on.”

MoDOT Traffic Study Specialist Pavel Kovalenko says the 56% reduction in highway fatalities in the Central District was well ahead of the statewide reduction of 12%.

Other factors that likely contributed to the reduction in fatalities included drivers paying more attention to speed limits and traffic in general.