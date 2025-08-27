Suspect Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Lebanon

Lebanon police have announced an arrest in connection to the May 28th shooting on Audrey Lane that left one person injured.

Chief Jerry Harrison says 25-year-old Jeremiah Johnson was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday and is charged with first-degree assault. Johnson had also been wanted on other outstanding warrants.

The assault charge stems from the shooting in May which reportedly happened after a verbal altercation between Johnson, who’s being held without bond, and the victim.

Chief Harrison also says the investigation into the case continues and urges anyone with more information on the shooting to contact the Lebanon Police Department (417-532-3131).