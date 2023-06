The Cardinals off again today before they begin the London series with the Chicago Cubs, it’ll be Adam Wainwright and Justin Steele in game one tomorrow (Saturday) at 12 -⁠10 first pitch, then breakfast and baseball Sunday morning at 9am as the two teams will wrap this quick two game series.

The Royals meanwhile beat the best team in baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays, MJ Melendez, the go ahead hit in the ninth inning to give Kansas City a win.