Mizzou Students Kobe Brown And Demoy Hodge Head To The NBA

What a night for Mizzou basketball at the NBA draft as Kobe Brown was selected with the final pick in the first-round number 30 overall as Kobe goes to the LA Clippers.

Kobe Brown was a first team all SEC performer for the Tigers climbing draft boards throughout the spring and into the summer.

It did indeed pay off and he’s not the only Tiger that will be playing professionally in Southern California.

Demoy Hodge not selected in the first or second round but he does sign a two -⁠way contract to play with the LA Lakers.

He had worked out for the team just a couple of weeks back so congratulations to both Kobe Brown and Demoy Hodge heading towards the NBA.