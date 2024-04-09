Lake Ozark BOA Meeting To Look At UTV & Chicken Regulations

The city’s sidewalk project, emergency repairs to Osage Hills Road and changing current regulations concerning U-T-V’s appear to highlight today’s Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting.

The board will also certify election results and swear in new and returning aldermen as well as adding a section to the municipal code related to the keeping of chickens within the city.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting, later today in city hall, will begin at 5:30pm.

The meeting is also available via Zoom with the link appearing on the city’s webpage.