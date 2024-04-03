Eldon Teen Facing Sodomy Charges Following Investigation Into Sexual Assault

A 19-year-old from Eldon faces a second-degree sodomy charge after a reported incident on Wednesday of last week.

Paperwork filed in the Miller County Courthouse alleges that Trace Glassmeyer forced sexual contact with the unnamed and intoxicated victim inside a bathroom at a friend’s residence outside of Eldon.

A subsequent forensic interview was conducted at Kid’s Harbor in Osage Beach with the victim claiming that she, or he, was held against the bathroom door while the sexual assault happened.

According to the probable cause statement, Glassmeyer admits that he and the victim were alone in the bathroom but denies any sexual assault.

As of Monday afternoon, Glassmeyer was being held in the Miller County Jail on a $25,000 bond.